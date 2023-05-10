Adani Enterprises to consider fund raising proposal on May 13

The embattled conglomerate at one point saw $153 billion erased from its market value

The board of Adani Enterprises, the flagship entity of the ports-to-power conglomerate Adani group, will meet on May 13 to consider a proposal for raising funds, a regulatory filing said on May 11.

The board will "consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance equity shares or any other eligible securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods", the company said.

Adani Enterprises, along with other listed entities of Adani group, had suffered a hammering at the stock market after allegations of stocks manipulation and accountancy fraud were levelled against the conglomerate by the US-based activist-short seller Hindenburg Group.

After the group's market value sunk by over $150 billion, the shares witnessed a recovery in March, when GQG Partners, a US-based investment boutique firm, funneled $1.87 billion or a little over Rs 15,000 crore in the embattled group.

The funding came in lieu of sale of shares in Adani Enterprises worth Rs 5,460 crore, Adani Ports & SEZ worth Rs 5,282 crore, Adani Green Energy worth Rs 2,806 crore, and electricity distributor Adani Transmission worth Rs 1,898 crore.

In the trading session on May 10, the shares of Adani Enterprises inched lower, and settled at Rs 1,892.10 apiece on the BSE. This was 3.05 percent lower as against the previous day's close.