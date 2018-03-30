Adani Enterprises sells entire stake in subsidiary firm

Adani Enterprises today said it has sold 100 percent stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Energy Ltd (AEnL) for Rs 13.61 lakh.

"...we would like to inform you that the company has sold its entire stake in Adani Energy Ltd (AEnL) on March 29, 2019," Adani Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

The company received Rs 13.61 lakh from the sale, it added.

The company, without disclosing the name of the buyer, said "the buyer does not belong to the promoter/promoter group/ group companies".

Adani Enterprises is the flagship entity of the Adani Group. The company is involved in businesses in the areas of renewable energy, coal mining and trading, natural gas distribution and agri-businesses.