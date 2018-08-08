Adani Enterprises Ltd Q1 profit after tax grows 6%to Rs 169 crore

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group, today said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose by 6 percent to Rs 169 crore in the April-June quarter of 2018-19. The company had clocked a PAT of Rs 159 crore in the year ago period, the company said in a statement.

Consolidated income from operations fell to Rs 7,954 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 8,548 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

"We will continue to thrust on diverse national critical business spaces like mining, gas distribution, agro businesses, solar manufacturing and ancillary industries," Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in the statement.

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. Its business portfolio comprises coal trading and mining, agri-storage infrastructure and services as well as edible oil and gas distribution.

Shares of the company today ended 4.84 percent up at Rs 199.35 apiece on BSE.