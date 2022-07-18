English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Adani Enterprises loses CIL's short-term coal import tender

    Adani Enterprises, which had quoted around Rs 17,000-plus per tonne for importing 2.416 MT of coal, was earlier selected for the short-term shipment.

    PTI
    July 18, 2022 / 10:02 PM IST
    Representative image (AFP)

    Representative image (AFP)

    State-owned CIL has cancelled its maiden tender for short-term import of coal in which Adani Enterprises had emerged as the lowest bidder, sources said on Monday.

    Adani Enterprises, which had quoted around Rs 17,000-plus per tonne for importing 2.416 MT of coal, was earlier selected for the short-term shipment.

    However, for a medium-term tender for sourcing additional 6 million tonnes (MT) of coal from overseas, PT Bara Daya Energy had qouted Rs 2,000 per tonne less than the rate quoted by the Adani group firm. So, Coal India, in its board meeting held on July 8, decided to cancel the short-term tender of 2.416 million tonnes and PT Bara Daya Energy was asked to supply the indented quantity against the medium-term tender, the sources said.

    A query sent to Adani Enterprises seeking comment on the move remained unanswered. According to the sources, the letter for award of contract was issued to the lowest bidder of medium term-tenders for east and west coast supply on July 9.

    Subsequently, CIL awarded the contract for supply of 7.91 lakh tonnes of imported coal to PT Bara Daya Energy Ltd (consortium) to the interested power generation companies (gencos) during August and September, the sources said. The gencos that have expressed their willingness to buy imported coal are CESC, Adhunik Power, Rattan India, Sai Wardha, Avantha Power & Infrastructure Ltd, Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd, Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd, KSK, ACB India and D B Power.

    Close

    Related stories

    While 4.295 lakh tonnes of coal would be imported for the month of August, 3.615 lakh tonnes would be shipped for the month of September. On June 9, CIL had floated its maiden tender to import 2.416 million tonnes of coal to ensure adequate supply of the fuel to power plants in the country.

    The move was part of the government’s effort to build up stock of coal to avoid the reoccurrence of power outages which happened in April due to shortage of the fossil fuel. Coal shortages at various gencos had impacted the electricity supply in the country during the peak summer months of April and May. On June 10, CIL floated two medium-term tenders for sourcing 6 million tonnes (MT) of additional coal from overseas, a move aimed at securing domestic fuel supplies amid the fear of shortage during monsoon.

    In April, coal secretary A K Jain had attributed the low coal stocks at power plants to several factors such as increased power demand due to the boom in the economy post-Covid, early onset of summer, rise in the price of gas and imported coal, and sharp fall in electricity generation by coastal thermal power plants. He had said a lot of measures are already underway to improve power supply in the country.
    PTI
    Tags: #Adani enterpises #CIL #coal #import tender
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 10:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.