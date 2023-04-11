English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Adani Enterprises incorporates subsidiary Pelma Collieries

    "The company has incorporated a WOS (Wholly-Owned Subsidiary) Pelma Collieries Ltd (PCL) on April 7, with an initial authorised share capital of Rs 10,00,000 and paid-up share capital of Rs 5,00,000," it said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    April 11, 2023 / 10:35 PM IST
    Adani Headquarters

    Adani Headquarters

    Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary for carrying out coal washery-related business.

    "The company has incorporated a WOS (Wholly-Owned Subsidiary) Pelma Collieries Ltd (PCL) on April 7, with an initial authorised share capital of Rs 10,00,000 and paid-up share capital of Rs 5,00,000," it said in a regulatory filing.

    The entity will carry on business for the development, erection, and operation of coal washery, including coal handling systems and to do all necessary and incidental activities in this regard, the filing said.

    It will commence its business operations in due course.

    PTI
    Tags: #Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) #Pelma Collieries
    first published: Apr 11, 2023 10:35 pm