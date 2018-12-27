Adani Enterprises incorporates new entity

Adani Enterprises said on December 27 it has incorporated a new subsidiary, Prayagraj Water Pvt Ltd.

The subsidiary was formed on December 26 with an authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 1 lakh and is yet to commence its operations, the company said in a BSE filing.

Adani Enterprises has a 74 percent stake in the subsidiary while wastewater treatment solutions provider ORGANICA Technologies Pvt Ltd has the rest 26 percent, according to the filing .

The subsidiary would undertake development and rehabilitation of sewage treatment plants and its associated infrastructure on HAM mode basis at Prayagraj (Allahabad), it said.