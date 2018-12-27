App
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Enterprises incorporates new entity

Adani Enterprises has a 74 percent stake in the subsidiary while wastewater treatment solutions provider ORGANICA Technologies Pvt Ltd has the rest 26 percent

Adani Enterprises said on December 27 it has incorporated a new subsidiary, Prayagraj Water Pvt Ltd.

The subsidiary was formed on December 26 with an authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 1 lakh and is yet to commence its operations, the company said in a BSE filing.

Adani Enterprises has a 74 percent stake in the subsidiary while wastewater treatment solutions provider ORGANICA Technologies Pvt Ltd has the rest 26 percent, according to the filing .

The subsidiary would undertake development and rehabilitation of sewage treatment plants and its associated infrastructure on HAM mode basis at Prayagraj (Allahabad), it said.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 07:48 pm

tags #Adani Enterprises #Business #India

