Adani Enterprises emerges as lowest bidder in Coal India's first coal import tender

Adani Enterprises Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidder in Coal India’s first coal import tender floated on behalf of power generation companies, the Economic Times reported on July 4 citing sources familiar with the development.

The company quoted Rs 4,033 crore for the supply of 2.416 million tonnes (MT) of coal on a freight-on-road (FOR) basis, the report said.

Adani's bid was followed by Mohit Minerals and Chettinad Logistics, who quoted Rs 4,182 crore, and Rs 4,222 crore, respectively, as per the report.

The bids opened on Friday.

The report further added that Adani Group is also eyeing two tenders totalling six MT from Coal India, adding that the bids for these have to be submitted by Tuesday.

After the closure of the bids, Coal India will execute a contract with the top bidder, entering into a back-to-back agreement with state gencos and independent power producers (IPPs), who will get the imported coal, the report said.

Adani Enterprises and 10 other companies including offshore firms had expressed interest in bidding for coal import tenders floated by Coal India Limited. A couple of coal exporting agencies from abroad also had shown interest including one from Indonesia.

On June 9, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said that it has floated its maiden tender to import 2.416 MT of coal to ensure adequate supply of the fuel to power plants in the country.