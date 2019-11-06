App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Enterprises, DIAL among 4 bidders for Rs 29,560 cr Jewar airport

A global tender was floated to hire a developer for the proposed airport on May 30 by the NIAL, an agency floated by the Uttar Pradesh government for managing the mega project in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Enterprises and the Delhi Airport International Limited are among the four bidders for the proposed Jewar International Airport, officials said on November 5.

Technical bids for selection of the concessionaire for the airport were opened at the office of the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) in Greater Noida, the officials said.

"Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Zurich Airport International AG, Adani Enterprises Limited and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited have participated in the bidding," Nodal officer, NIAL, Shailendra Bhatia said.

Close

"Now evaluation for their technical qualification as developer for the airport will be done and a concessionaire finalised on the basis of that on November 29. A separate financial bid for the airport will be opened on November 29. The bidding is being done as cost per passenger and the the bidder with the highest proposal who fits all parameters would be selected by the government," he added.

related news

Bhatia said with the detailed documents received from the four bidders, the airport consultant PWE will evaluate their qualifications and present a report to the NIAL in a week's time.

"Thereafter, the report would be presented to the Project Monitoring and Implementation Committee (PMIC) and the decision taken on selection of the concessionaire," he told PTI.

A global tender was floated to hire a developer for the proposed airport on May 30 by the NIAL, an agency floated by the Uttar Pradesh government for managing the mega project in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The airport, the third in the national capital region after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport and Ghaziabad's Hindon airport, will be spread over 5,000 hectare and cost an estimated Rs 29,560 crore, and is touted to have six to eight runways, the most in India, when fully built, the officials said.

The first phase of the airport would be spread over 1,334 hectare and cost Rs 4,588 crore as it is expected to be completed by 2023, according to the officials.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 09:20 pm

tags #Adani Enterprises #Business #Delhi Airport International Limited #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.