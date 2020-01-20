App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 11:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Enterprises denies wrongdoing amid allegations of coal supply contract irregularities

The firm was replying to the BSE in response to the clarification sought by the bourse on a media report which said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had booked "Adani Enterprises, officers for alleged irregularities in coal supply contract".

Adani Enterprises on Monday said that it has not done anything wrong in supply of the dry-fuel amid reports that the CBI registered a case against the company for alleged coal supply contract irregularities.

"In this context, please note that the subject matter is an old one. The company has complied with the process, all formalities and relevant laws for the subject supply of coal. The company has not done anything wrong in supply of coal."

The company further said that it is a preliminary investigation report only and added that it shall respond to the same and shall also put forth the factual position to the authority.

The shares of Adani Enterprises were trading at Rs 225.35 a piece on BSE, down 1.31 per cent from the previous close.

In its FIR filed on Wednesday after a detailed preliminary enquiry in the matter, the CBI booked Adani Enterprises Ltd, the then NCCF chairman Virender Singh, the then managing director G P Gupta and senior advisor SC Singhal under IPC sections related to alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating under Indian Penal Code and Provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said last week.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 11:30 am

tags #Adani Enterprises #Business #CBI #coal supply #Companies

