Adani Enterprises bags major part of Ganga Expressway project, touted to be India’s largest

The 594-km-long Ganga Expressway connecting Prayagraj to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh will be India’s longest expressway to be implemented on a DBFOT basis. Of the 594 km, AEL will be building 464 km, i.e., 80 percent of the project.

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2021 / 09:54 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) said on December 20 it has received a contract to build three major stretches for the Ganga Expressway project in Uttar Pradesh state.

With a project cost of more than Rs 17,000 crore, this is India’s largest ever expressway project awarded to a private company under the PPP (public–private partnership) framework, the flagship of the Adani Group conglomerate said in a press release.

AEL has received the letter of award (LoA) from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) to build
464 km from Budaun to Prayagraj, which comprises 80% of the expressway

project that totals 594 km.

AEL will be implementing three major stretches of the expressway on a DBFOT (Toll) basis over a concession period of 30 years.

The 594-km-long Ganga Expressway connecting Prayagraj to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh will be India’s longest expressway to be implemented on a DBFOT basis.

According to AEL, the LoA covers the development of access controlled six-lane (expandable to eight-lane) expressway in three groups -- 151.700 km from Budaun to Hardoi, 155.7 km from Hardoi to Unnao, and 156.947 km from Unnao to Prayagraj.

With this LoA from UPEIDA, AEL’s road portfolio has grown to 13 projects with more than 5,000 lane km and an asset value exceeding Rs 35,000 crore, spread over nine states, namely, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Adani Enterprises Limited #Ganga Expressway project #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Dec 20, 2021 09:49 pm

