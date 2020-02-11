App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Enterprises arm incorporates three wholly-owned subsidiaries

The company said the three entities incorporated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a WOS (wholly-owned subsidiary) of the company for operating and maintaining the airports and carrying out the commercial activities in and outside the airports, are yet to commence business operations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Adani
Adani
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Enterprises on Tuesday said its arm AAHL has incorporated three wholly-owned subsidiaries -- VSSL, GMSL and PISL.

The company said the three entities incorporated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a WOS (wholly-owned subsidiary) of the company for operating and maintaining the airports and carrying out the commercial activities in and outside the airports, are yet to commence business operations.

"AAHL, a wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company has incorporated WOS namely, 'Vijaynagara Smart Solutions Limited' (VSSL), 'Gomti Metropolis Solutions Limited' (GMSL), 'Periyar Infrastructure Services Limited' (PISL) on February 10, 2020," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Close
All four entities have an authorised share capital of Rs one lakh each, it said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 09:28 pm

tags #Adani Enterprises #Business

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.