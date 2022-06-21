English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Adani Enterprises, 10 others keen on bidding for coal import tenders: Coal India Limited

    Coal India Limited announced on Tuesday that Adani Enterprises and eleven other entities, including offshore firms, had showed interest in bidding for coal import tenders.

    PTI
    June 21, 2022 / 09:00 PM IST
    Representative Image| PC- AP

    Representative Image| PC- AP

    Adani Enterprises and 10 other companies including offshore firms have expressed interest in bidding for coal import tenders floated by Coal India Limited, the public sector minor said on Tuesday.

    In a statement, the miner said it has held three pre-bid meetings with prospective coal importing agencies evincing interest in pitching in, in the three international competitive bidding e-tenders that the company had floated earlier in the month for import of coal.

    On June 9, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said that it has floated its maiden tender to import 2.416 MT of coal to ensure adequate supply of the fuel to power plants in the country. Next day the company floated two more medium-term tenders for sourcing 6 million tonnes (MT) of coal from overseas The meetings were held on June 14 and June 17, it said, adding, "a total of 11 coal importers joined the session with CIL officials.

    The prominent Indian agencies among them were Adani Enterprises Limited, Mohit Minerals and Chettinad Logistics Private Limited. Couple of coal exporting agencies from abroad also have shown interest including one from Indonesia. The objective of the meetings was to help the bidders gain a better understanding of the bid document, scope of work and its finer shades and iron out the crimps.

    According to the CIL statement, "Important amendments in the tender that the bidders requested were narrowing the time window of the bid price validity from 90 days to 60 days. Another was fixing time period for the supply of the first tranche of shipment, from the date of letter of award, between 4 and 6 weeks." Earlier, the supply schedule was based on a particular percentage of delivery in each of the months of the second quarter of FY23.

    Close

    Related stories

    Taking cognizance of their requests favourably, CIL amended the bid document and a corrigendum has already been floated on e-procurement portal to hasten the process without any bumps. For the coal that lands on Indian shores, quantity assessment and quality testing shall have to be done through CIL's empanelled third party sampling agencies.

    Last date or receipt of bids for short-term tender is June 29, while that of medium term is July 5, it said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Adani #Business #Coal India Limited #Companies #India
    first published: Jun 21, 2022 09:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.