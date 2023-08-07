Adani Energy Solutions gets financial closure for $1 billion power project in Mumbai

The HVDC transmission link will enable more supply of renewable power to the Mumbai city while supporting its rising electricity demand. Representational image

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), on August 7 announced financial closure for its $1 billion green High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link project, which will enable more supply of renewable power to the Mumbai city while supporting its rising electricity demand.

AESL achieved a $700 million financial closure with nine international banks for its under-construction HVDC transmission link between Kudus to Aarey in Mumbai.

The credit facility is part of the $700 million revolving project finance facility tied up in October 2021 for its under-construction transmission assets portfolio, the company said in an exchange filing.

“This link is the need of the hour for the city and will support its growth aspirations. It showcases our commitment to offering Mumbai a brighter and greener future. The project will help accelerate the city’s decarbonization and net zero journeys,” said Anil Sardana, MD, AESL.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to our banking partners for their continued support in completing the transaction smoothly and for their faith and confidence in AESL,” Sardana added.

The banking consortium for the platform infrastructure financing framework comprised nine international banks including DBS Bank Ltd., Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, Siemens Bank GmbH, Société Générale, Standard Chartered Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited.

Mumbai’s electricity demand is expected to touch 5,000 MW by FY25 from the current peak demand of 4,000 MW. The country's financial capital has only 1,800 MW of embedded generation capacity and the existing transmission corridors face capacity constraint risks.

The HVDC transmission link will enhance grid stability by providing an interface with the state and national grids. The link will bulk inject an additional 1,000 MW of renewable power into the city ensuring uninterrupted power supply in future, the statement from the company added.

"Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) being the largest electricity distribution company has committed to increasing the share of renewable energy in the overall mix to 60 percent by 2027," the statement read.

