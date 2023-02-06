 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani crisis: Congress protests outside SBI, LIC offices across Jharkhand

Feb 06, 2023 / 08:40 PM IST

In state capital Ranchi, Congress supporters staged a demonstration outside the SBI branch in the Kutchery area and the LIC office in the Hinoo area with placards and posters.

Congress supporters on Monday staged protests outside SBI and LIC offices across 24 districts of the state, demanding a probe into the accusations made against the Adani group in the Hindenburg research report.

"It is a serious concern that the central government allowed investment of public money, held by the LIC and SBI, in the Adani group. Common men are in for a great loss," state Congress president Rajesh Thakur said.
"We demand that the government discuss the issue in Parliament. Government should use the CBI and ED rightly in such a case," he said.

