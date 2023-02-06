Adani crisis: Congress protests outside SBI, LIC offices across Jharkhand

Congress supporters on Monday staged protests outside SBI and LIC offices across 24 districts of the state, demanding a probe into the accusations made against the Adani group in the Hindenburg research report.

In state capital Ranchi, Congress supporters staged a demonstration outside the SBI branch in the Kutchery area and the LIC office in the Hinoo area with placards and posters.

"It is a serious concern that the central government allowed investment of public money, held by the LIC and SBI, in the Adani group. Common men are in for a great loss," state Congress president Rajesh Thakur said.

"We demand that the government discuss the issue in Parliament. Government should use the CBI and ED rightly in such a case," he said.