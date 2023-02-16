 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani credit flashes warnings after group gorged on cheap debt

Bloomberg
Feb 16, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Gautam Adani’s sprawling corporate empire embraced the era of cheap debt like few others. But with yields spiking and access to overseas financing suddenly in question, investors and analysts say the borrowing blitz has made it all the more vulnerable amid its worst crisis ever.

The conglomerate, with businesses stretching from ports to renewable energy, tapped international bond buyers for more than $8 billion in recent years, while also turning to global banks for at least as much in foreign-currency loans, data compiled by Bloomberg show. After its borrowing costs surged in response to allegations of fraud and stock manipulation by shortseller Hindenburg Research, some are already warning that Adani’s more highly-leveraged companies have little capacity to absorb higher interest rates.

“The group will have to work, over time, to repair some of the damage caused by these issues,” said Abdul Kadir Hussain, head of fixed-income asset management at Dubai-based Arqaam Capital. “Emerging-market credit investors are very sensitive to issues surrounding transparency and governance.”