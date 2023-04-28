English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Adani Cement pays back $200 million Holcim debt

    The pre-payment will help billionaire Gautam Adani’s firm seek an extension of the debt taken to fund the acquisition by three years, said one of the people, who declined to be identified as the matter is private.

    Bloomberg
    April 28, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST
    Adani Cement pays back $200 million Holcim debt

    Adani Cement pays back $200 million Holcim debt

    Adani Cement Industries Ltd. has pre-paid $200 million in the past week, helping pare a $1 billion mezzanine loan taken from global banks to fund the purchase the Indian units of Holcim Ltd., people familiar with the matter said.

    The pre-payment will help billionaire Gautam Adani’s firm seek an extension of the debt taken to fund the acquisition by three years, said one of the people, who declined to be identified as the matter is private.

    Global banks had lent Adani $4.5 billion to finance the purchase of Holcim Ltd. cement assets, with the mezzanine loan due for maturity in September 2024.

    The group got jolted in late January by a report from Hindenburg Research alleging malfeasance, which sent Adani stocks and bonds tumbling. Executives have repeatedly denied the claims, and the securities have recouped some of their declines.

    Since then, the group has pre-paid about $2 billion of share-backed loans, made bond repayments on time and won another $1.9 billion investment from star investor Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Adani #Business #Companies #loan
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 01:55 pm