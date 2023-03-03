 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani bonds still shaken even as $153 billion stock rout eases

Bloomberg
Mar 03, 2023 / 07:14 AM IST

The stock-market abyss that the ports-to-power conglomerate remains in and uncertainties over credit ratings continue to fan worries about its access to funds following a short seller attack.

The historic market meltdown of Adani Group has shown signs of abating after the Indian conglomerate went on a tour to restore confidence and won a $1.9 billion investment by a boutique firm.

But a closer look at billionaire Gautam Adani’s empire shows while fears of a debt blowup in the next three years have receded, investors still have doubts about the longer-term repayment abilities. The stock-market abyss that the ports-to-power conglomerate remains in and uncertainties over credit ratings continue to fan worries about its access to funds following a short seller attack.

Such concerns have lingered on even after the Adani Group renewed efforts to appease investors during a three-day roadshow this week in Singapore and Hong Kong, where executives said the conglomerate has enough money to repay debt due over the next three years. A family trust also sold 154.5 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of stock in four companies to GQG Partners, a US-based boutique firm.

“It’s certainly positive he’s managing to sell some of his holdings and raise some cash,” said Kamil Dimmich of North of South Capital. “If we can see that engine resume where he can access financial markets again, that could stabilize things,” he said, referring to the billionaire.