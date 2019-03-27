App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 11:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Adani becomes 1st Indian port operator to record 200 MT cargo movement

On March 21, leading private port operator APSEZ, recorded cargo movement of more than 200 MT, APSEZ said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Adani Port and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday claimed that it has become the first Indian port operator to handle cargo movement of 200 million tonnes (MT) in 2018-19. APSEZ, part of Gautam Adani-led Adani Group had recorded 100 MT cargo in 2013-14.

On March 21, leading private port operator APSEZ, recorded cargo movement of more than 200 MT, APSEZ said in a statement.

"Our projections were to reach this milestone by 2020 but we could achieve it ahead of schedule courtesy the tech-driven operational efficiency and enhanced asset utilisation. Robust capacity addition at our leading ports such as Dhamra and Mundra as well as deepening presence closer the hinterland with new facilities such as Ennore and Kattupalli played a critical role in this journey," said Karan Adani, Chief Executive Office, APSEZ.

He added that focus on adding value as an integrated logistics player and coastal shipping of coal further bolstered the process.

related news

The company said it developed Mundra Port first but later on there were additions to the portfolio. Non-major ports were developed at Hazira, Dhamra, Dahej and the newest one at Kattupalli.

Terminals were developed within major ports of the country at Ennore, Kandla, Goa and Vizag from 2005 to 2018, it said adding Mundra Port remains the crown jewel, but the feat of handling 200 MT cargo has not been achieved by one port alone.

The company said, proximity and rail/road connectivity to the vast and rich north-western hinterland, modern port infrastructure and equipment, zero waiting time for ships, faster turn-around time and competitive rates contributed to this phenomenal growth of Adani Ports.

"This achievement also reinstates the massive contribution of the ports sectors to India's economic transformation," said Karan Adani adding that collectively the company has generated over 100,000 jobs, educated over 25,000 students and touched over 200,000 lives.

Going forward, APSEZ aims to double its cargo handling to 400 MT by 2025, the company said.

"The focus for the immediate future is to reduce the turnaround time, drive up volumes without adding resources and increase in-transit visibility utilisation by eliminating unproductive trips among other benefits. The sweetest part of the deal is for our customers who get real-time status of operations from the comfort of their locations," added Adani.

APSEZ, a part of globally-diversified Adani Group, is the largest port developer and operator in India.

APSEZ's 10 ports and terminals including Mundra, Dahej, Kandla and Hazira in Gujarat, Dhamra in Odisha, Mormugao in Goa, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Kattupalli and Ennore in Chennai — represent 24 per cent of the country's total port capacity.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 11:03 am

tags #Adani #APSEZ #Business #cargo #Companies

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Plagued by Accidents, Boeing Holds Test Flights for 737 MAX Fix: Repor ...

IPL 2019 | Ashwin Within His Rights but Would Have Liked Warning First ...

Nirav Modi Extradition: CBI Team Likely to Leave for London Today for ...

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Manoj Pahwa, Amit Trivedi, Harshdeep Kaur's Wi ...

Facebook Shuts Over 2,600 Fake Pages, Groups And Accounts

UGC Bans Distance Learning Degree Programmes in Agriculture

Happy Birthday Ram Charan: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the Act ...

IPL 2019 | Experienced Chennai Super Kings Side is Still Young: Bravo

Hyundai Venue (QXi Codename) is the Official Name of the Upcoming Comp ...

General Elections 2019: BJP, Sena pin hopes on Maratha quota, Modi's p ...

Congress can fund minimum income scheme by taxing super-rich, say econ ...

Land acquisition, bank cleanup and policies to revive agriculture: Raj ...

General elections 2019: Senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi dropped; Man ...

TV viewers may soon be able to switch service providers without changi ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty holds 11,500; Yes ...

Jet Airways shares up 6% as airline set to add more flights in April

Strides Pharma rallies after Macquarie upgrades stock; expect EPS to t ...

This small-cap stock has jumped 110% in one year

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Suspense in Wayanad over Rahul Gandhi's candi ...

China destroys prints of 30,000 world maps which did not show Arunacha ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Huawei P30 Pro vs Galaxy S10 Plus vs Pixel 3 XL vs iPhone XS: Clash of ...

Robert Mueller probe into 2016 presidential election, collusion betwee ...

Jet Airways' new investor needs to bring Rs 4,500 cr capital, says SBI ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't ...

Alia Bhatt crosses 30 million followers on Insta, reminisces her Bolly ...

Justin Bieber slams a troll talking about his wife Hailey Baldwin, als ...

Avengers: Endgame new posters reveal the survivors of Thanos' snap

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...

Ram Charan will have a professionally ‘HIT’ year ahead, predicts g ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 Winners' List: Alia Bhatt bags the Best ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018 Exclusive: Alia Bhatt says her best perf ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan talk ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.