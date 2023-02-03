English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Adani backers from New York to Tokyo dissect and limit exposure

    The billionaire’s interests, which include ports, power plants and coal mines, have fallen in value by more than $100 billion since Hindenburg Research’s fraud allegations last week.

    Bloomberg
    February 03, 2023 / 06:45 AM IST
    Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani

    Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani

    Financial institutions from New York to London and Tokyo are dissecting their exposure to the empire of Gautam Adani, who was Asia’s richest man only a few days ago.

    The billionaire’s interests, which include ports, power plants and coal mines, have fallen in value by more than $100 billion since Hindenburg Research’s fraud allegations last week.

    The Indian tycoon vehemently denied the claims but was forced to abruptly scrap a $2.4 billion stock offering for his flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd.

    His backers include Citigroup Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG and Barclays Plc. They are among a swathe of banks pursuing a range of options to curb the risk of losses, including asking for more collateral and halting the use of Adani company securities to cover margin loans to wealth clients.