English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Adani arm AGEL to acquire50 MW solar asset from SkyPower Global

"Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), one of the largest renewables companies in India, today announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement for acquisition of 100 per cent stake in an SPV holding 50 MW operating solar project of the Toronto-headquartered SkyPower Global," an AGEL statement said.

PTI
March 20, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Adani Green Energy on Saturday said it has signed definitive agreements with the Toronto-headquartered SkyPower Global to acquire 100 per cent stake in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that owns 50 MW operating solar asset in Telangana.

"Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), one of the largest renewables companies in India, today announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement for acquisition of 100 per cent stake in an SPV holding 50 MW operating solar project of the Toronto-headquartered SkyPower Global," an AGEL statement said.

The project is located in Telangana and was commissioned in October 2017 and has a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana.

With this acquisition, AGEL shall increase its operating renewable capacity of 3,395 MW with a total renewable portfolio of 14,865 MW. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary approvals and conditions.

Vneet S Jaain, MD and CEO, Adani Green Energy, said in the statement, "Strengthening our portfolio through organic and inorganic growth opportunities is in integral part of the our vision to build a capacity of 25 GW by 2025 and become the largest renewables company in the world. We will leverage the strength of our platform and capital management philosophy to achieve operational improvements and value-accretive returns from the project."

Close

Related stories

AGEL, a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with 14.9 GW of operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties.

The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.
PTI
TAGS: #Adani Green Energy #Business #Companies #SkyPower Global
first published: Mar 20, 2021 11:54 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.