Ad war: HUL hits back at Sebamed's campaign, says 'will take suitable action'

In an advertising campaign for its cleansing bar, Sebamed India had directly named Hindustan Unilever's brands such as Pears, Lux, Rin, Santoor and Dove.

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2021 / 01:04 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) said it would take suitable action against rival Sebamed advertising campaign that targeted its soap brands.

"Our brands are best-in-class and deliver fully on the promises...backed by strong tech, science, clinical evidence and decades of expert and consumer-backed testing, enjoying strong brand loyalty. We will take suitable action as we deem fit," HUL was quoted as saying by CNBC-TV18.

HUL also responded with a newspaper advertisement of its own, which claimed dermatologists trusted Dove.

In an advertising campaign for its "cleansing" bar, Sebamed India named HUL's Pears, Lux, Rin, Santoor and Dove soaps and said the pH level of its soap was 5.5, lower than that of the rival's offerings.

Sebamed claimed Dove had a pH level of 7, while that of Pears, Santoor and Lux was the same as that of detergent bar Rin (10).

"The personal care industry has always been conditioned to follow standard beauty practices in order to make it appealing to the consumers. However, when we came across Sebamed and what the brand wanted to convey to its consumers, we decided to communicate the product truth through our campaign, without any silver coating. Striking the right balance between the bandwagon fallacy and authenticity, the brand is building a connection with its consumers through demonstration-based advertising with an honest approach," The Womb, the agency that conceptualised the campaign, told Exchange4Media.

Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 10, 2021 01:03 pm

