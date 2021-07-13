MARKET NEWS

Actor Vijay fined Rs 1 lakh by Madras High Court for evading taxe on a luxury car purchase

The funds from this will be put towards the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to fight COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News
July 13, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST

Madras High Court has imposed Rs 1 lakh fine on Tamil actor Vijay for non-payment of entry tax on his imported luxury car, Rolls Royce Ghost, a purchase he made nearly nine years ago.

Justice S M Subramaniam imposed this cost as a penalty on the actor's attempt to evade tax by challenging the tax demand made by the Commercial Tax department.

The funds from this will be put towards the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to fight COVID-19, The Times of India reported.

Dismissing a plea made by the actor, the judge noted that ardent fans like those of Vijay, look to these actors as a source of inspiration.

"In a state like Tamil Nadu, where such actors have become rulers of the state, they are not expected to behave like a 'reel hero'," the judge was quoted as saying, adding that tax evasion is to be construed as an anti-national habit, attitude and mindset and that it was unconstitutional.

The judge also noted that while the common man is constantly motivated and encourage to follow the law, the rich, affluent and reputed persons fail to pay taxes.

If the situation continues to persist, it will be a long way towards achieving constitutional goals, the judge added.

While noting that non-payment of entry taxes is never appreciated, the judge said Vijay should respect the sentiments of his large fanbase who watch his movies by paying for a ticket, the report said.

"It is only out of such money that the petitioner has purchased 'the world's most prestigious car' for his personal usage," the judge observed.

The court has further directed that the actor pay the taxes due as demanded by the department in two weeks. This import tax is 20 percent the cost of the car.
Tags: #Madras High Court #vijay
first published: Jul 13, 2021 07:24 pm

