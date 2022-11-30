 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Actor Vijay Deverakonda grilled by ED in money laundering case

Nov 30, 2022 / 09:34 PM IST

The 'Liger' actor was questioned in relation to the money laundering case, they said.

Vijay Deverakonda plays a mixed martial arts genius in 'Liger'.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with a money laundering case, official sources said.

Earlier on November 18, the ED had questioned 'Liger' director Puri Jagannath, and producer Charmme Kaur regarding the film's finances.
The Hyderabad-born actor debuted with the 2011 Telugu film 'Nuvvila' and shot to nationwide fame with the 2017 blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'.

