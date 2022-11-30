Actor Vijay Deverakonda grilled by ED in money laundering case

Vijay Deverakonda plays a mixed martial arts genius in 'Liger'.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with a money laundering case, official sources said.

The 'Liger' actor was questioned in relation to the money laundering case, they said.Earlier on November 18, the ED had questioned 'Liger' director Puri Jagannath, and producer Charmme Kaur regarding the film's finances.The Hyderabad-born actor debuted with the 2011 Telugu film 'Nuvvila' and shot to nationwide fame with the 2017 blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'.