Actor Salman Khan, his father receive threat letter, police files FIR

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a threat letter on June 5, said Mumbai police.

The police further stated that an FIR has been filed at Bandra Police station against an unknown person and probe is underway, ANI reported.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also suspected of being involved in the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, likely had Salman Khan on his radar in 2018, according to a News18 report.

In 2018, one of Lawrence Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the Salman Khan in relation to the blackbuck killing case. The actor’s security was beefed up in Mumbai after such plans were revealed, according to that report.