Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani plans to expand his music label

Maryam Farooqui
Nov 24, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST

Jackky Bhagnani plans to expand into every genre of music. His production house also has a couple of films slated for release, while more are in the pipeline.

Bollywood actor-turned-film producer Jackky Bhagnani will be expanding his startup Jjust Music, a music label he started in 2019.

Bhagnani launched a new music platform called Jjust Kids, a division of Jjust Music, on November 14. This will cater to children in the 0-7 age group.

"I love music, I am a dancer and want to stay connected to music and that's why I launched Jjust Music.  That's when I saw that there was no dedicated music platform for kids between the ages of 0-7. The content will initially be available on our YouTube channel, and eventually also on music streaming services like Spotify. But that will be audio only," Bhagnani told Moneycontrol.

He said they had launched with one song and will add 5-10 songs by the end of this year. "In the next 24 months, there will be at least 100-200 songs added to the portfolio. Some will be songs for entertainment, some for edutainment," he said.

The producer is also looking to launch mascots and organise ground events to popularise the songs on Jjust Kids.

Besides Jjust Kids, Bhagnani is looking to expand Jjust Music further. "We have a large team and we are expanding as we want to look at more genres. We already have a channel called Jjust Pooja, for devotional music. We want to cover every genre of music. We want to be considered a leading music content company in the next five years," he said.