Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 08:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Actively engaged with aircraft lessors; providing updates to DGCA: Jet Airways

The crisis-hit carrier also said that it was providing "periodic and requisite updates to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Jet Airways is actively engaged with all its aircraft lessors and are being updated about efforts to improve liquidity, the airline said Wednesday amid flight cancellations due to grounding of aircraft.

The crisis-hit carrier also said that it was providing "periodic and requisite updates to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)".

Flight cancellations were necessitated due to a scheduled termination of an aircraft lease and to carry out an engine normalisation exercise, it noted.

"The company is actively engaged with all its aircraft lessors and has been regularly providing updates on the efforts undertaken by the company to improve its liquidity," a Jet Airways spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the airline, the aircraft, temporarily grounded for the engine normalisation exercise, are therefore expected to rejoin the scheduled operations on February 1.

"Owing to flight cancellations arising out of these temporary groundings, the company is making all efforts to minimise disruption to its network and informing and re-accommodating its affected guests," the statement said.

However, in a filing to the BSE, Jet Airways said it has grounded one aircraft for scheduled termination of its engine's lease and one aircraft for technical reasons.

"The company is also in process of redelivering three aircraft to lessors due to the scheduled expiry of their respective lease terms.

"Three aircraft have been temporarily grounded by the company to carry out an engine normalisation exercise. Once the engines are normalised all three aircraft will be ready to fly. We expect this process to be complete by February 1," it said in the filing.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 07:58 am

