Activa scooter model crosses 2.5 crore customers-mark in India: HMSI

The Japanese two-wheeler maker had first launched Activa in India in 2001 when the scooter demand in the country was on the wane.

PTI
January 07, 2021 / 03:17 PM IST
The Activa became one of the first to be launched in BS-VI format. Priced at Rs 66,000 the Activa 6G comes powered by a 110cc engine having maximum power of 5.73kW. The claimed mileage of the Activa 110 is 60km/litre. (Image: Honda)

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said its “Activa” scooter model has crossed 2.5 crore customers in the domestic market.

"Activa has now created a new first as the only scooter brand in the history of Indian two-wheeler industry to achieve 2.5 crore customers-mark," Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

It took the Activa brand 15 years to achieve the initial 1-crore customers in 2015 and just five years to cross 2.5 crore customers, it said.

"Since 20 years, Activa has been at the forefront of technological innovation, sometimes even decades before it became the industry norm," said Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and Chief Executive, HMSI.

The company attributed the growth in its Activa sales to technological advancements that positioned the scooter as a “pioneer” in the two-wheeler industry.
first published: Jan 7, 2021 03:17 pm

