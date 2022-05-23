Actis acquires Hyderabad-based Rx Propellant

Global investor Actis has acquired Hyderabad-based Rx Propellant, which provides real estate solutions to tenants in life sciences and related sectors.

Rx Propellant is a leading player in the life sciences real estate sector.

It is currently involved in development and marketing of a number of real estate projects in design-development stage across Hyderabad and Bangalore targeted at life sciences sector users, aggregating over 3 million square feet, the company said in a statement.

The deal value was not disclosed.

Brian Chinappi, Partner and Global Head of Real Estate at Actis, said: "The life sciences sector in India is already of global strategic importance, as demonstrated during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is poised for significant growth, owing to a confluence of a number of factors both local and global.”

Ashish Singh, Partner and Head of India and SE Asia Real Estate at Actis, said: "Life sciences corporations have unique requirements and often need customised real estate solutions which are deficient in supply.”

The Rx Propellant looks to fill this gap, and help support India-bound drug discovery and manufacturing programmes by providing customised real estate solutions, he added.

"In the initial phase, Actis is looking to invest $200 million (around Rs 1,550 crore) into a buy & build program targeting both greenfield and brownfield assets with an emphasis on sustainability.”

Rx Propellant will focus on thriving life sciences clusters in Hyderabad, Bangalore and Mumbai.