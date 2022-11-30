 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Acquire these skills to manage the evolving work culture

M Muneer
Nov 30, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST

In the evolving workplace where all employees will never be together at one office, the task of building a cohesive culture, open communication, and shared values gets complicated.

Developing internal talent is more important than recruiting new talent now.

A veritable industry of sorts is evolving around the future of work with all sorts of experts in the last couple of years, ever since the outbreak of the pandemic. Indeed the work places and work culture have changed and SME leaders must be aware of the changes and what skills they need to acquire to manage the change.

Here are a few pointers that might come in handy for SME leaders:

Setting a new system of performance metrics: When employees might want to work from anywhere and not necessarily from the office, productivity and deliverables need to be specified in a different way. Learn how to define these parameters for different job positions, and for teams. Creative thinking, ideation and problem solving may require teams to come together.

Learn how to trust your employees: Instead of asking for their trust, you must walk the talk by believing in them to deliver the work objectives. Resist the urge to breathe down their necks and micro managing. As long as employees deliver their Key Performance Indicators or KPIs, let them have their lives beyond work.

Embrace new technology for communication and enabling work from anywhere: Now that metaverse or Web 3.0 has become more affordable with 5G speeds, perhaps it is a good time as an innovative SME to get the VR glasses for leadership team at least and move meetings to the avatar format. This can help in both motivating employees and also build the employer brand. Tech can build the same or much better corporate conference rooms and with the glasses, employees can walk around as if in the same room physically.

Have a growth mindset: Developing internal talent is more important than recruiting new talent now. Channelise the intelligence and experience for driving growth avenues. In an environment that is constantly changing and has transient opportunities galore, only a growth mindset can bring forth innovation. Learn to push the strengths of your employees and encourage them to follow the path of acquiring new skills. While recruiting, don’t just select on the basis of skills needed for the position but also for the ability to acquire new skills.