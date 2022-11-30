Acquire these skills to manage the evolving work culture

Developing internal talent is more important than recruiting new talent now.

A veritable industry of sorts is evolving around the future of work with all sorts of experts in the last couple of years, ever since the outbreak of the pandemic. Indeed the work places and work culture have changed and SME leaders must be aware of the changes and what skills they need to acquire to manage the change.

Here are a few pointers that might come in handy for SME leaders:

Setting a new system of performance metrics: When employees might want to work from anywhere and not necessarily from the office, productivity and deliverables need to be specified in a different way. Learn how to define these parameters for different job positions, and for teams. Creative thinking, ideation and problem solving may require teams to come together.

Learn how to trust your employees: Instead of asking for their trust, you must walk the talk by believing in them to deliver the work objectives. Resist the urge to breathe down their necks and micro managing. As long as employees deliver their Key Performance Indicators or KPIs, let them have their lives beyond work.

Embrace new technology for communication and enabling work from anywhere: Now that metaverse or Web 3.0 has become more affordable with 5G speeds, perhaps it is a good time as an innovative SME to get the VR glasses for leadership team at least and move meetings to the avatar format. This can help in both motivating employees and also build the employer brand. Tech can build the same or much better corporate conference rooms and with the glasses, employees can walk around as if in the same room physically.

Have a growth mindset: Developing internal talent is more important than recruiting new talent now. Channelise the intelligence and experience for driving growth avenues. In an environment that is constantly changing and has transient opportunities galore, only a growth mindset can bring forth innovation. Learn to push the strengths of your employees and encourage them to follow the path of acquiring new skills. While recruiting, don’t just select on the basis of skills needed for the position but also for the ability to acquire new skills.

Build a culture of continuous learning: The nature of work and its delivery, using technology require special skills not readily available. Upskilling is the most important aspect in the years to come for existing employees. For many roles re-skilling is also critical even as Artificial Intelligence and robotics threaten many jobs. Agility cannot happen without new skills when technology disrupts business processes. Motivating employees to upskill is a task, but if done right, it can reduce attrition too. Remember, your people are your most important assets in these times and so do everything possible to retain them in meaningful ways.

Learn how to cultivate empathetic management: The pandemic has shown us what empathy can do to work environment and why the absence of it can lead to mental and physical health issues. SME owners need to bring empathy into workplace – irrespective of where the workplaces are – metaverse or hybrid mode. The new generation workforce will be is very demanding in terms of work-life balance, and if SME owners do not keep this aspect at the centre of work design, a lot of talent will be elusive. Frequent disruptions at work, work overload, lack of adequate skills, pressures of other kinds including financial or medical, demanding bosses… the kinds of issues employees face will never cease and leaders should show more patience and empathy to get them all along. Several studies in post-pandemic workplaces indicate that as many as 60 percent employees want to support more social causes now than ever before, and we have seen enough evidence of the middle class extending support to the migrants and others who were abandoned by the government during the lockdowns. Encourage people to take up social initiatives as part of their work life, which can also help in building the employer brand.

The ability to change and manage a new culture: A culture that fosters transparency, encourages employees to speak their minds, forces leadership to accept criticism and disconfirmation data, and overall moves from a top-down to a more inclusive management will augur well for the future. This will help in improving agility and adaptation at all levels. “Empowered employees” shall no more be a hollow slogan. Identify and execute the new cultural elements and involve all managers as part of the process. Put metrics to drive the execution at all levels with the HR department in charge.

In the evolving workplace where all employees will never be together at one office, the task of building a cohesive culture, open communication, and shared values gets complicated. It is therefore critical for SME leadership to ensure that promises are not made like politicians do.