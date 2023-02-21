 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ACME, Japan-based IHI Corporation tie up for business opportunities in green hydrogen

Feb 21, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

Clean energy firm ACME Group and Japan's heavy-industry manufacturer IHI Corporation have collaborated to explore business opportunities of green hydrogen.

The intent of this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is to jointly study and evaluate potential projects with respect to collaboration opportunities across the green hydrogen and ammonia value chain, including production, handling, transportation, distribution, and power generation, a statement said.

The MoU allows IHI to participate as an investor or take offtake (buy output) in one or more projects of ACME in Oman, India, the US or Egypt, it stated.

Both the companies will also explore opportunities to jointly offer a complete integrated solution to customers, from green ammonia supply, bunkering and products or solutions for various applications.