English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : MC PRO Masters Virtual with SMC Global on 22nd Feb @ 5pm. 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    ACME, Japan-based IHI Corporation tie up for business opportunities in green hydrogen

    The intent of this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is to jointly study and evaluate potential projects with respect to collaboration opportunities across the green hydrogen and ammonia value chain, including production, handling, transportation, distribution, and power generation, a statement said.

    PTI
    February 21, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
    Green Hydrogen

    Green Hydrogen

    Clean energy firm ACME Group and Japan's heavy-industry manufacturer IHI Corporation have collaborated to explore business opportunities of green hydrogen.

    The intent of this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is to jointly study and evaluate potential projects with respect to collaboration opportunities across the green hydrogen and ammonia value chain, including production, handling, transportation, distribution, and power generation, a statement said.

    The MoU allows IHI to participate as an investor or take offtake (buy output) in one or more projects of ACME in Oman, India, the US or Egypt, it stated.

    Both the companies will also explore opportunities to jointly offer a complete integrated solution to customers, from green ammonia supply, bunkering and products or solutions for various applications.

    Set up in 2003, ACME Group is a pioneer in cleantech sectors such as solar, green hydrogen & ammonia and sustainable green protein development. The company is one of the leading solar power developers in India with projects across 12 states and invested and committed capex of nearly USD 8 billion.

    Related stories

    In the past, ACME has undertaken transactions with Actis, Petronas, NIIF, Renew, BAML, Brookfield, Piramal, APG and Allianz, among others.

    IHI Corporation is a comprehensive heavy-industry manufacturer working to create value for customers in four main areas -- Resource, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial Systems and General-purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    PTI
    Tags: #ACME #Business #Companies #green hydrogen #Japan
    first published: Feb 21, 2023 11:28 am