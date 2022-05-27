English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    ACME Group, NYK Line ink MoU for green ammonia shipping

    As part of the cooperation, ACME and NYK will explore offering green ammonia to customers globally whereby ammonia would be supplied from ACME-developed projects and NYK will be the shipping partner.

    PTI
    May 27, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST
    NYK Line (Source: Shutterstock)

    NYK Line (Source: Shutterstock)

    ACME Group on Friday said it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan-based firm NYK Line for shipping green ammonia to customers globally.

    As part of the cooperation, ACME and NYK will explore offering green ammonia to customers globally whereby ammonia would be supplied from ACME-developed projects and NYK will be the shipping partner.

    This is in furtherance of ACME’s efforts to establish itself as a leading green ammonia player globally, said Rajat Seksaria, CEO of AMCE Group.

    NYK owns and operates a large fleet of ships including container ships, bulk carrier, VLCC, LNG carriers etc, and is actively engaged in green-related businesses including transportation of hydrogen and ammonia.

    Gurugram-based ACME is a sustainable energy company and has positioned itself among the leaders working on development of large-scale green ammonia projects.

    Close

    ACME has already commissioned a pilot project in Rajasthan in India, and along with its JV partner Scatec is developing a 1.2 MTPA green ammonia facility in Oman in phases.

    The MoU was signed by Rajat Seksaria, CEO, ACME Group and Akira Kono, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive of Energy Division of NYK Line in Tokyo.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Acme Group #Business #Green Ammonia #Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) #NYK Line
    first published: May 27, 2022 01:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.