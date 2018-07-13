App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

ACME bags 600 MW solar power project

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Independent power producer ACME Solar today said it has bagged 600 MW solar power project at SECI 3,000 MW Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) Solar bid. Technical bids totaling 5,100 MW were received against the tendered capacity of 3 GW by 12 companies, it said in a statement, and added that ACME bid for the capacity of 600 MW.

"ACME won the bid in a highly competitive reverse auction held today at a tariff of Rs 2.44 /unit. The second best tariff offered was 2.64 /unit for 300 MW," the company said.

ACME Solar constructs own and operates solar power plants in India.

The company plans to execute this project in self-execution mode, it added.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 10:05 pm

