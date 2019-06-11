App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

ACMA industry seeks stable road map for EV transition

The industry body's comments come in response to some media reports that the government was considering a proposal to ban sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) three-wheelers by 2023 and less than 150 cc two-wheelers by 2025.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) said on June 11 the government should adopt a pragmatic approach to create a stable and long-term road map for a smooth transition to electric mobility.

"Whilst the auto component industry whole-heartedly supports the government's intent of ushering in e-mobility and has already started to prepare for it, a 100 per cent transition in the next few years would translate into decimating the existing vibrant eco-system of this unique industry," ACMA President Ram Venkataramani said in a statement.

Undue haste, without giving adequate consideration for localisation, could lead to rising imports; a phenomenon already, rapidly gaining ground with increasing electronic content in vehicles, he cautioned.

"Therefore, a pragmatic approach for the government would be to create a stable, long-term road map in consultation with the industry to ensure a smooth evolution rather than a disruption," Venkataramani said.

Earlier this week, auto industry body SIAM had asked the government should follow a well laid out road map and a practical time frame for rollout of electric vehicles.

Industry chamber CII also said the government should carry out wider consultations before finalisation of goals and timelines for electric mobility.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #Business #India

