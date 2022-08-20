English
    Ackman names Ryan Israel as Pershing Square's investment chief

    Reuters
    August 20, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

    Billionaire investor William Ackman on Friday named insider Ryan Israel as the chief investment officer for his hedge fund Pershing Square Holdings Ltd.


    Israel joined Pershing from Goldman Sachs in 2009.


    Ackman also said that he will continue as chief executive officer and portfolio manager for Pershing with continued control over "ultimate decision making".


    "If the pie truck were to run me over tomorrow, Ryan would be my choice to manage the portfolio," added Ackman.


    Earlier in March, Ackman, who spent years building his reputation as a vocal corporate agitator, said he plans to work mainly behind the scenes with management and adopt what he calls a "quieter approach" to force change.

    Pershing Square, which liquidated a $1.1 billion bet on Netflix  in April, also said that it has also fully sold its position in Domino's  as of August 16 this year.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Pershing Square #ryan israel #William Ackman
    first published: Aug 20, 2022 08:54 am
