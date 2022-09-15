English
    Acer looks to sell 5 lakh TVs in 2023; expands into premium television segment

    PTI
    September 15, 2022 / 10:01 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Indkal Technologies, the brand licensee for Acer Home Entertainment business in India, on Thursday said it aims to sell around 5 lakh units of TVs in 2023.

    The company, which introduced a new line of premium televisions based on the Android TV 11 platform, is banking on the brand value of the Taiwanese multinational, which is known for hardware and electronics globally.

    Indkal Technologies launched Acer TVs last October and has so far sold around 3 lakh units in the Indian market, mostly in the value segment, its CEO Anand Dubey said. "We are aiming to sell around 0.5 million units in 2023," Dubey told PTI.

    The company is building capacity, expanding its distribution network and service centres to provide after-sales service, he added. Now, it is adding a line-up of premium smart TVs with next-generation features like Dolby Atmos and Vision and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) technology for smoother picture and video quality.
    PTI
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 10:01 pm
