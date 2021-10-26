MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 4111: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Jubilant FoodWorks with a target price of Rs 4111 in its research report dated October 20, 2021.

Shashi Shanker
October 26, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks


We are increasing FY22EPS by 2.6% on account of easing restrictions, strong festive demand and T20 world cup, however we are cutting FY23 EPS by 1.6% on account of higher personel cost and launch of popeyes. We beleive 2Q Dine-in recovery at 46.9% provides strong headroom for growth as post covid delivery sales are expected to settle at higher than pre covid levels despite moderation in ticket size from the peak levels.


Outlook


We maintain Accumulte with a DCF based target price of Rs 4111 (Rs 4135 earlier), although we expect back ended returns post ~30% run up in past 3 months.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Accumulate #Jubilant Foodworks #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Oct 26, 2021 11:10 am

