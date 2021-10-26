Accumulate JSW Steel; target of Rs 810: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on JSW Steel

Steel (JSTL) reported Q2FY22 EBITDA in-line with our and consensus estimates. Domestic steel margins impacted due to lower realisations and higher costs. Lower earnings in standalone were offset by better performance in subsidiaries. Sentiments on Chinese demand turned negative across the major steel consuming sectors. While, the impact of lower demand has been equally negated by stringent curbs on production. Given the restricted supplies of Chinese steel in its domestic and exports markets, global steel prices are expected to remain elevated further supported by all-time high coking coal prices. As expected, margins were expected to soften due to unsustainable coking coal prices. Nevertheless, margins are significantly above historical averages by ~30% in spite of astronomical input prices. Led by favorable business dynamics and strong outlook on volume growth,

Outlook

we maintain Accumulate rating with TP of Rs 810 based on EV/EBITDA of 6.5x FY23e.

