Accumulate JSW Steel; target of Rs 810: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on JSW Steel with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated October 21, 2021.

October 26, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on JSW Steel


Steel (JSTL) reported Q2FY22 EBITDA in-line with our and consensus estimates. Domestic steel margins impacted due to lower realisations and higher costs. Lower earnings in standalone were offset by better performance in subsidiaries. Sentiments on Chinese demand turned negative across the major steel consuming sectors. While, the impact of lower demand has been equally negated by stringent curbs on production. Given the restricted supplies of Chinese steel in its domestic and exports markets, global steel prices are expected to remain elevated further supported by all-time high coking coal prices. As expected, margins were expected to soften due to unsustainable coking coal prices. Nevertheless, margins are significantly above historical averages by ~30% in spite of astronomical input prices. Led by favorable business dynamics and strong outlook on volume growth,


Outlook


we maintain Accumulate rating with TP of Rs 810 based on EV/EBITDA of 6.5x FY23e.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Accumulate #JSW Steel #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Oct 26, 2021 11:10 am

