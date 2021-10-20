MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2930: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2930 in its research report dated October 19, 2021.

Broker Research
October 20, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Unilever


We are cutting FY22/23 EPS by 1.9%/0.2% on the back of 1) Inflationary environment impacting GRMs and 2) Slowdown witnessed in rural demand neutralized partly by uptick in Discretionary segments. Despite the near term inflation challenges, we remain positive on the structural story given that 1) More than 75% of business is gaining share 2) HFD segment is likely to emerge as a key driver of growth with synergies ahead of guidance 3) Rebound in discretionary and OOH expected with improving mobility 4) Launch of D2C platforms for Lakme, Simple, Dermalogica and Love Beauty & Planet 5) distribution gains from strategies like WIMI and SHIKHAR.


Outlook


We expect 10.9% Sales and 15% PAT CAGR over FY22-23 and assign a DCF based target price of Rs 2930 (Rs 2915 earlier). Maintain Accumulate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Accumulate #Hindustan Unilever #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Oct 20, 2021 11:53 am

