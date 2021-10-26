MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Havells India; target of Rs 1400: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Havells India with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated October 21, 2021.

October 26, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Havells India


We increase our FY22-FY24 earnings estimate by 2-4% given resilient demand momentum despite an inflationary environment given 1) robust festive season build-up 2) strong housing segment demand 3) healthy traction in industrial and infrastructure portfolio and 4) sustained gains at unorganized sector’s expense. Although, HAVL negatively surprised with GRM compression, however, we believe margins have bottomed out given strong demand outlook, improving mix and calibrated price increase.


Outlook


We estimate 17.7% earnings CAGR over FY21-24. Maintain Accumulate with DCF based target price of Rs1,400. Recommend buying on dips for long term gains


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Accumulate #Havells India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Oct 26, 2021 11:10 am

