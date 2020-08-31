172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|accumulate-gulf-oil-lubricants-target-of-rs-757-dolat-capital-5780221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 757: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Gulf Oil Lubricants with a target price of Rs 757 in its research report dated August 31, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants


Gulf Oil Lubricant’s had a roller coaster FY20 on a macro level as well as company level. Ambiguity around GST, volatility in raw material price, crude oil and currency movement impacted the volume growth and profitability. GOLIL’s focus areas has been digitization, capturing greater opportunities, growing return on investments, brand building and safety and health of employees and people connected with GOLIL. Their new way forward strategy will take into account all these aspects, towards consistent value creation over the long term. This is their strong commitment to their stakeholders. The coronavirus crisis has affected demand for lubricants; however, a new normal is waiting to emerge as the situation continues to improve. GOLI expects to grow at 2-3x of the industry, however, may see some delays in FY21 volumes till the economy has not recovered fully and pent up demand coming, before recovering in FY22. The volume growth will continue to outperform the industry from FY22, where growth will come from new product launches, OEM tie ups and expansion of distribution channels.


Outlook


However, due to slowdown in auto industry and less movement of vehicles due to unprecedented crisis, we maintain Accumulate, with a TP of Rs. 757 based on 17x FY22E earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 31, 2020 06:20 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Gulf Oil Lubricants #Recommendations

