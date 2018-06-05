App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate GAIL India, target Rs 360: Jayant Manglik

The stock has retraced marginally in the last two sessions and is now hovering around the support zone of multiple moving averages (100 and 200 EMA) on the daily chart, offering a fresh buying opportunity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Jayant Manglik

After retesting the support zone of 100-EMA on the weekly chart, GAIL India is now witnessing a rebound. It is showing tremendous resilience while we’re seeing noticeable pressure on the broader front.

The stock has retraced marginally in the last two sessions and is now hovering around the support zone of multiple moving averages (100 and 200 EMA) on the daily chart, offering a fresh buying opportunity.

Traders shouldn’t miss this chance and accumulate stocks within Rs 330-335. It closed at Rs 335.05 on June 4, 2018.

Disclaimer: The author is President - Retail Sales at Religare Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by Religare Broking on moneycontrol.com are its own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 11:12 am

tags #GAIL India #Stocks Views

