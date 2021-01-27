MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Federal Bank; target of Rs 88: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 88 in its research report dated January 20, 2021.

January 27, 2021 / 03:41 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Federal Bank


Federal Bank reported a marginally lower earnings of Rs4.0bn (PLe: Rs4.2bn) on higher than expected provisions. Although PPOP was quite strong growing 30% YoY (6% beat on PLe)  led by a robust NII & fee income.  Slippages were negligible, although on pro-forma basis slippages would have been higher by 6.2bn (Rs8.6bn for 6MFY21) which has been in-line with guidance and normalizing. Another positive outcome has been restructuring of only 54bps of loans (Rs10.6bn) with expectations of Rs15-16bn in FY21 v/s much large expectation of 2.5-3% of loans. Hence,


Outlook


we adjust restructuring in our book value estimates lower to 1.5% from 3% improving BV by 5-6% for FY23. Retain ACCUMULATE with revised TP of Rs88 (from Rs81) based on 1.0x Mar-23 ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 27, 2021 03:41 pm

