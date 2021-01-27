Accumulate Federal Bank; target of Rs 88: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank reported a marginally lower earnings of Rs4.0bn (PLe: Rs4.2bn) on higher than expected provisions. Although PPOP was quite strong growing 30% YoY (6% beat on PLe) led by a robust NII & fee income. Slippages were negligible, although on pro-forma basis slippages would have been higher by 6.2bn (Rs8.6bn for 6MFY21) which has been in-line with guidance and normalizing. Another positive outcome has been restructuring of only 54bps of loans (Rs10.6bn) with expectations of Rs15-16bn in FY21 v/s much large expectation of 2.5-3% of loans. Hence,

Outlook

we adjust restructuring in our book value estimates lower to 1.5% from 3% improving BV by 5-6% for FY23. Retain ACCUMULATE with revised TP of Rs88 (from Rs81) based on 1.0x Mar-23 ABV.

