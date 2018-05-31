Accumulate DCB Bank, target Rs 207: Achin Goel

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 182-186 for the target of Rs 207 and a stop loss below Rs 174.
Achin Goel
DCB Bank has formed a Bullish Harami pattern on the weekly chart which suggests a possibility of bullish reversal over the short-term. Moreover, the price has found support at the 50-exponential moving average (EMA) on the weekly chart.
On the other hand, the stock price has been sustaining above its 200-days moving average (DMA). The weekly RSI (14) is in a bullish crossover with current reading at 53.71. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 182-186 for the target of Rs 207 and a stop loss below Rs 174.