Accumulate DCB Bank, target Rs 207: Achin Goel

DCB Bank has formed a Bullish Harami pattern on the weekly chart which suggests a possibility of bullish reversal over the short-term. Moreover, the price has found support at the 50-exponential moving average (EMA) on the weekly chart.

On the other hand, the stock price has been sustaining above its 200-days moving average (DMA). The weekly RSI (14) is in a bullish crossover with current reading at 53.71. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 182-186 for the target of Rs 207 and a stop loss below Rs 174.

: The author is Head of Wealth Management and Financial Planning, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.