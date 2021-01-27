Accumulate CEAT; target of Rs 1434: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on CEAT

CEAT’s 3QFY21 consol results beat our estimates with margin sustaining at 14.8% expanding 440bp YoY (PLe 11.5%), despite RM headwinds (+1.5% increase in RM/kg) and lower replacement mix (~65% v/s ~70% in Q2). With continual healthy growth in replacement segment and likely price rise, we expect margins to remain elevated at 13.5-14% even in 4Q. However, it can normalize at 11.5-12% in FY22/23 led by a) replacement mix normalizing to 60% level (v/s ~65% currently), b) RM inflation and c) increase in marketing spends.

Outlook

We factor in Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 9.3%/14%/13.9%. Consequently, we maintain Accumulate with revised price target of Rs1,434 (earlier Rs1,297), based on 15x Mar-23 consol EPS. CEAT trades at 15x/13.7x FY22/23 consol EPS (v/s 15x 5 year LPA).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.