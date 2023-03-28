Accumulate Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 537: Geojit

Accumulate

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Geojit's research report on Brigade Enterprises

The Brigade Group is one of India’s leading property developers, with over three and a half decades of expertise. The company has developed many landmark buildings and transformed the skylines of cities across South India. Since its inception, Brigade has completed 250+ buildings, amounting to over 76 million sq. ft. of developed space across a diverse real estate portfolio. Pre-sales grew by 25% YoY to ~4 msf with a value of Rs. 2,619 cr (+31% YoY) for 9MFY23. We expect the momentum to continue, aided by a healthy pipeline. The average realization has grown at 6% CAGR for the last 3 years. The current realization is Rs. 6,599/sqft, but dropped 1.2% QoQ due to plotted development pre-sales. The realization is expected to impact the next few quarters. Robust leasing segment with 7.2msf (+19% YoY) of leased space. Active pipeline of ~1.4 msf. At full occupancy, the annual exit rental for current lease assets will be ~Rs. 800 cr. Hospitality revenue increased 61% YoY to Rs. 101 cr for Q3FY23. EBITDA increased to Rs. 21.1 cr (+17.9% YoY). In Q3 FY23, Average Revenue per Room (ARR) increased by 58% YoY, while occupancy increased by 14%. We have a positive view on Brigade on the back of a robust residential pipeline (9msf), Healthy cash flows, and the revived hospitality segment. But a rising mortgage rate for a longer period can be a headwind.

Outlook

Hence, we assign Accumulate rating to the stock with a target price of Rs. 537 based on SOTP valuation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Brigade Enterprises - 28 -03 - 2023 - geo