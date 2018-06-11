Accumulate Avenue Supermarts on dips: Equity99

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Radhakrishna Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts, the parent of D-mart, had to offload some of his stake to achieve minimum public shareholding requirement.

Under SEBI norms, a listed company needs to maintain a minimum public shareholding of 25 percent. The promoter group will have to sell over 7.2 percent stake to bring public holding to that level. D-Mart has reported 73% rise in net profit on YoY basis led by better operating efficiencies.

While revenue increased by 22.5 percent to Rs 3,810 crore and EBITDA comes at Rs 294 crore with margin expansion of 100 bps on a YoY basis. We remain bullish on Avenue Supermarts for long term. Any dip should consider an opportunity to accumulate this stock.