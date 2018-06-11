App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Avenue Supermarts on dips: Equity99

While revenue increased by 22.5 percent to Rs 3,810 crore and EBITDA comes at Rs 294 crore with margin expansion of 100 bps on a YoY basis. We remain bullish on Avenue Supermarts for long term. Any dip should consider an opportunity to accumulate this stock.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Radhakrishna Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts, the parent of D-mart, had to offload some of his stake to achieve minimum public shareholding requirement.

Under SEBI norms, a listed company needs to maintain a minimum public shareholding of 25 percent. The promoter group will have to sell over 7.2 percent stake to bring public holding to that level. D-Mart has reported 73% rise in net profit on YoY basis led by better operating efficiencies.

While revenue increased by 22.5 percent to Rs 3,810 crore and EBITDA comes at Rs 294 crore with margin expansion of 100 bps on a YoY basis. We remain bullish on Avenue Supermarts for long term. Any dip should consider an opportunity to accumulate this stock.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 10:28 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.